Report: 49ers sign veteran S Cyprien to 1-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night. Cyprien, 30, has appeared in 75 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. Injuries limited him to five games last season.

The Jaguars selected Cyprien in the second round (No. 33 overall) out of Florida International in 2013. He has four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three sacks over the course of his career. In San Francisco, Cyprien is expected to compete for a reserve role behind starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt.

