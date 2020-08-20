Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: 49ers sign veteran S Cyprien to 1-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night. Cyprien, 30, has appeared in 75 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. In San Francisco, Cyprien is expected to compete for a reserve role behind starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:35 IST
Report: 49ers sign veteran S Cyprien to 1-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night. Cyprien, 30, has appeared in 75 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. Injuries limited him to five games last season.

The Jaguars selected Cyprien in the second round (No. 33 overall) out of Florida International in 2013. He has four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three sacks over the course of his career. In San Francisco, Cyprien is expected to compete for a reserve role behind starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean coronavirus infections fan out nationwide from church cluster

Novel coronavirus infections have spread nationwide from a church in the South Korean capital, raising fears that one of the worlds virus mitigation success stories might yet suffer a disastrous outbreak, a top health official said on Thurs...

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods'

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden in November and accusing President Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods...

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Robert Pattinsons upcoming superhero flick The Batman will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.Filming for the comic book adventure film wa...

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

Two players were dropped from the tennis tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site after they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Western Southern Open issued a statement Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020