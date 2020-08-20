Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors emerge victorious on day two

Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged victorious in their respective matches on the second day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:53 IST
CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors emerge victorious on day two
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged victorious in their respective matches on the second day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday (local time). On the second day of the tournament, Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Lucia Zouks by five wickets while Guyana Amazon Warriors outclassed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

In the match between Zouks and Tallawahs, the former batted first and posted 158/7 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to Roston Chase's knock of 52 runs from just 42 balls. For Tallawahs, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Veerasammy Permaul scalped two wickets each.

Jamaica chased down the total with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare as Asif Ali played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs from just 27 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. In the second match of the day between Warriors and Patriots, the latter was restricted to just 127/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Patriots, Even Lewis top-scored with a knock of 30 runs, while for Warriors, Keemo Paul finished with the figures of 4-19 in his quota of four overs. Warriors chased down the total with 18 balls to spare and three wickets in hand as Shimron Hetmyer played a knock of 71 runs off just 44 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Rayad Emrit scalped three wickets for Patriots, but he was not able to make the side go past Warriors. Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 160/5 (Asif Ali 47*, Glenn Phillips 44, Kesrick Williams 2-32) defeat St Lucia Zouks 158/7 (Roston Chase 52, Najibullah 25, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman 2-25) by five wickets.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 131/7 (Shimron Hetmyer 71, Chandrapaul Hemraj 19, Rayad Emrite 3-30) defeat SSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots 127/8 (Evin Lewis 30, Ben dunk 29, Keemo Paul 4-19) by three wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean coronavirus infections fan out nationwide from church cluster

Novel coronavirus infections have spread nationwide from a church in the South Korean capital, raising fears that one of the worlds virus mitigation success stories might yet suffer a disastrous outbreak, a top health official said on Thurs...

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods'

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden in November and accusing President Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods...

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Robert Pattinsons upcoming superhero flick The Batman will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.Filming for the comic book adventure film wa...

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

Two players were dropped from the tennis tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site after they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Western Southern Open issued a statement Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020