Doncic, Porzingis lead Mavs past Clippers

Luka Doncic had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Dallas Mavericks earned a 127-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of their Western Conference series on Wednesday at the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Updated: 20-08-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:52 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NBA_AU)

Luka Doncic had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Dallas Mavericks earned a 127-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of their Western Conference series on Wednesday at the NBA bubble near Orlando. Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points and seven rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points and Trey Burke finished with 16 points as the Mavericks evened the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

Seth Curry chipped in 15 points and Boban Marjanovic, a former Clipper, hit 6-of-8 shots on his way to 13 points and added nine rebounds. Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams contributed 23 points, while Paul George, who was limited by foul trouble, had 14 points and 10 boards. Marcus Morris Sr. also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Game 3 is Friday. The Clippers trailed by 18 points early in the fourth quarter. They sliced the lead to 10 late in the game but got no closer.

Doncic picked up his fifth foul with 11:37 left and sat for more than seven minutes, but the Mavericks didn't miss a beat. They boosted their lead to 108-90 after a bucket by Burke at 8:53 before hanging on for the win. After trailing by eight in the third, Montrezl Harrell's basket helped the Clippers close the gap to 85-83 with 2:28 left in the third. But a 13-2 surge to end the quarter after a layup by Burke put the Mavericks up 98-85.

The Mavericks bolted to a 15-2 advantage to open the game. However, by the end of the quarter, Los Angeles cut the deficit to 29-25. But the Mavericks increased the margin to 44-27 after Doncic found Marjanovic for a dunk with 7:46 remaining in the second.

The Clippers rallied again. Two free throws by Williams capped a 21-8 run and pulled them within 52-48 with 3:08 left in the quarter. Dallas led 61-56 at the break.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (strained calf) missed the contest.

