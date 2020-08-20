Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robert Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League club

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Thursday joined star player Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive Champions League club.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:36 IST
Robert Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League club
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (Photo/FC Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Thursday joined star player Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive Champions League club. Poland striker scored the last goal in 3-0 victory against Lyon in Champions League semifinal. This was his 15th goal in this season's tournament, part of a remarkable haul of 55 across all competitions.

Ronaldo is the only other player to hit that number, although he has incredibly done so on three occasions - each time in successful campaigns for Real Madrid. In 2013-14, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck an unmatched 17, while he scored 16 and 15 in 2015-16 and 2017-18 respectively, Goal.com reported. Lewandowski has also now scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches. Only Ronaldo in 2018 (11) and fellow former Manchester United favourite Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003 (also nine) have netted in as many successive outings.

Lewandowski has the chance to even match or surpass Ronaldo's feat in Sunday's final against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite Lewandowski closing in on such an impressive feat, Bayern manager Hansi Flick has stressed he doesn't expect his star to be distracted by it on Sunday.

"He won't think about that, he's happy that he finished our game. He works a lot for the team, that's very important. For me he is the world's best centre-forward and I hope he scores against Paris too," Flick said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IFA 2020: LG to showcase latest innovations at virtual booth; invites consumers

LG Electronics LG on Thursday invited consumers around the world to virtually explore its exhibition booth under the banner Lifes Good from Home at IFA 2020 which will take place from 3 September to 5 September in Germanys capital city Berl...

Royals’ Keller nearly unhittable in shutout of Reds

Brad Keller continued his stellar start to the season, allowing three hits in 6 23 scoreless innings, as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Keller didnt allow a hit unti...

MSRTC resumes inter-district bus services after five months

Inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC resumed on Thursday morning after a gap of almost five months, officials said. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday permitted the state-owned undertaki...

Canadiens top Flyers to avoid elimination

Nick Suzuki notched the game-winning goal, Montreal finally solved hot Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart, and the Canadiens staved off first-round elimination Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the top-seed Flyers in Toronto. Montreals Game ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020