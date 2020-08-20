Left Menu
Rays continue dominance of Yankees

Brosseau came up for Ji-Man Choi with runners at first and second and gave Tampa Bay the lead when he hit a 2-0 sinker from Britton (0-2) to the shortstop side of second base to score Brandon Lowe. After Brosseau's clutch hit, Willy Adames made it 4-2 with a bloop single to right field.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:40 IST
Mike Brosseau delivered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit single with one out in the eighth inning off Zack Britton, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays continued their success over the New York Yankees with a 4-2 victory Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Brosseau came up for Ji-Man Choi with runners at first and second and gave Tampa Bay the lead when he hit a 2-0 sinker from Britton (0-2) to the shortstop side of second base to score Brandon Lowe.

After Brosseau's clutch hit, Willy Adames made it 4-2 with a bloop single to right field. Brosseau's hit helped the Rays win for the 10th time in 11 games and improve to 5-1 so far in the 10-game season series with the Yankees.

The Rays also ensured the Yankees clinched a series loss at home for the first time since dropping two of three to the Chicago White Sox from April 12-14, 2019. The Yankees were 24-0-3 in their previous 27 home series. Choi and Mike Zunino hit early solo homers off Gerrit Cole, who ran his unbeaten streak to 28 starts.

Cole allowed two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 10, walked one and was visibly upset when manager Aaron Boone replaced him with Britton. Cole's 28-start unbeaten streak is tied with Kris Medlen (2009-2012) and Dave McNally (1968-1969) for the second-longest all-time. Roger Clemens holds the all-time mark of 30 straight unbeaten starts from June 3, 1998, to June 1, 1999.

Luke Voit tied Aaron Judge for the team lead with his ninth homer with two outs in the third, and Gio Urshela lifted a game-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth that scored Aaron Hicks, who tripled to start the inning. Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow allowed two runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked three in an 88-pitch outing that ended after he struck out Mike Ford, one batter after Urshela's sac fly.

Ryan Thompson allowed two hits in a scoreless inning and Pete Fairbanks (3-1) struck out Hicks to end the seventh. Nick Anderson fanned two in a hitless eighth, Chaz Roe issued two walks before getting the first out of the ninth, and Jalen Beeks stranded runners at second and third to record his first save of the season and second of his career. --Field Level Media

