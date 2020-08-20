MLB roundup: Machado, Padres slam Rangers in 10th

Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam on a full count with one out in the 10th inning Wednesday night, giving the host San Diego Padres a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers. With Jurickson Profar on second to start the inning and representing the tying run, Texas reliever Rafael Montero (0-1) walked Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. after pinch hitter Greg Garcia had bunted Profar to third.

Machado then drove his sixth career walk-off homer into the second deck in left. It was also the Padres' third grand slam, and third win, in as many days against the Rangers. Tim Hill (1-0) got the victory despite entering with runners on base in the top of the 10th and permitting the go-ahead run to score. The Rangers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Willie Calhoun drove home the tiebreaking run with a two-out, bases-loaded, 45-foot single in front of the plate. Texas had loaded the bases with no outs before Hill entered the game and held the Rangers to one run.

Astros 13, Rockies 6 Kyle Tucker tripled twice and homered among his four hits, Martin Maldonado, Carlos Correa and George Springer also homered, and Houston beat Colorado in Denver.

Correa had three hits, Tucker had four RBIs and Correa drove in three runs. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left the game in the fourth inning after apparently injuring his right leg on a double to right. Matt Kemp, Chris Owings and Raimel Tapia had two hits each for Colorado, which has lost eight of its past 10. Framber Valdez (2-2) allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits and a walk in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out five. Ryan Castellani (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one in 5 2/3 innings.

Rays 4, Yankees 2 Mike Brosseau delivered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit single with one out in the eighth inning off Zack Britton, and surging Tampa Bay continued its success over host New York.

The Rays won for the 10th time in 11 games and improved to 5-1 so far in the 10-game season series with the Yankees. Choi and Mike Zunino hit early solo homers off Gerrit Cole, who ran his unbeaten streak to 28 starts. Britton (0-2) took the loss. Luke Voit tied Aaron Judge for the Yankees' team lead with his ninth homer. Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow allowed two runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked three. Ryan Thompson allowed two hits in a scoreless inning and winner Pete Fairbanks (3-1) struck out Hicks to end the seventh. Jalen Beeks stranded runners at second and third to record his first save of the season and second of his career.

Mariners 6, Dodgers 4 Austin Nola homered and drove in four runs as host Seattle snapped a seven-game losing streak while ending Los Angeles' seven-game winning streak.

Dylan Moore also homered, Taijuan Walker (2-2) went seven strong innings and fellow right-hander Taylor Williams struck out Corey Seager with the bases loaded in the ninth to end it as the Mariners won the opener of a five-game homestand. The Dodgers got solo homers from Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger. Other than the solo shots, Walker gave up only one other hit. He walked one and struck out eight, matching his season high.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2 Randal Grichuk hit two home runs and Tanner Roark pitched five solid innings as Toronto swept its three-game series with host Baltimore.

Grichuk hit home runs in the second and sixth innings to give him four in the series and six on the season, all in the past six games. He also flew out to the left field wall in the eighth inning. Grichuk's solo shot in the second inning gave Toronto a 1-0 lead and his two-run blast in the sixth gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 advantage. The right-handed Roark (2-1) gave up two runs (one earned) as the Blue Jays put together their first three-game winning streak of the season. The right-hander worked around nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts. The Orioles' Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning double. Baltimore left-hander Tommy Milone (1-3) gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Red Sox 6, Phillies 3 Rafael Devers homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs as Boston beat visiting Philadelphia to end its nine-game losing streak.

Mitch Moreland added a pair of hits and Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in two runs for the Red Sox, who also ended the Phillies' four-game winning streak by holding Philadelphia to three hits. Austin Brice (1-0) picked up the win in relief and Brandon Workman earned his fourth save in four opportunities with a scoreless ninth inning. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-3) tossed 4 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and four runs to go along with four walks and three strikeouts.

Indians 6, Pirates 1 Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer for the second straight night, Domingo Santana added a three-run double, and Aaron Civale pitched a complete game five-hitter as Cleveland won at Pittsburgh.

The Indians have won a season-best five straight games. The Pirates have lost 13 of their past 15. Civale (3-2) struck out six and walked none. He lost his shutout in the ninth inning when Cole Tucker doubled and later scored on Josh Bell's sacrifice fly.

Cardinals 9, Cubs 3 (Game 1) Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the first out of the game, and five St. Louis pitchers combined on a two-hitter for a win in the opener of a doubleheader at Chicago.

Tyler Webb (1-1), the third Cardinals pitcher, earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings. Jack Flaherty, making his first start since Opening Day on July 24, gave up a run on one hit -- Ian Happ's leadoff homer -- and two walks while striking out three over 1 2/3 innings. Tommy Edman had three hits and two RBIs for St. Louis, and Brad Miller added a two-run double and a single.

Cubs 4, Cardinals 2 (Game 2) David Bote laced the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning as Chicago edged St. Louis to salvage a split of a doubleheader in Chicago.

The Cardinals were the "home" team in the nightcap, which was a makeup of a game scheduled to be played in St. Louis on Aug. 8 -- one of 15 games the Cardinals had postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the team. Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras opened the seventh inning with back-to-back singles off Andrew Miller (0-1). After Jason Heyward struck out, Nico Hoerner delivered a pinch-hit single to load the bases. Giovanny Gallegos entered and gave up Bote's go-ahead hit on an 0-2 pitch.

Royals 4, Reds 0 (Game 1) Brad Keller continued his stellar start to the season, allowing three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, as host Kansas City blanked Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.

Keller (3-0) didn't allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart led off the sixth with a bloop hit to center field. Keller missed the start of the season as he built up strength after a positive COVID-19 test during summer training, but in three starts, he has pitched 17 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked three -- Jesse Winker all three times. Trevor Rosenthal got the last out to record his sixth save in as many chances. Luis Castillo (0-3) took the loss for the Reds. He gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out five.

Reds 5, Royals 0 (Game 2) Trevor Bauer threw a one-hitter as Cincinnati returned the favor with a shutout after host Kansas City blanked the Reds in the first game of the doubleheader.

Bauer (3-0) pitched seven scoreless innings in the nightcap. He allowed only an Adalberto Mondesi single with two outs in the fifth inning. Bauer walked three and struck out nine, lowering his ERA to 0.68. He has yielded just two runs on eight hits in 26 1/3 innings covering four starts this season. All of the Reds' runs came as a result of four home runs -- a two-run shot from Jesse Winker and solo blasts by Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Curt Casali.

A's 4, Diamondbacks 1 Mark Canha's two-run home run and 6 1/3 scoreless innings from starter Jesus Luzardo helped host Oakland earn a win over Arizona.

Under smoky skies from area wildfires, the A's put an end to the Diamondbacks' six-game winning streak. Luzardo, a 22-year-old left-hander who battled shoulder problems last season, set single-game highs in innings pitched and strikeouts (seven) in earning his second win of the season against no losses. He walked two batters and gave up four hits.

Brewers 9, Twins 3 Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia each hit two-run homers, and Brett Anderson allowed one run over six innings as Milwaukee cruised to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Keston Hiura also homered and had three hits for the Brewers, who batted around twice in the first five innings en route to their fourth victory in five games. Garcia finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Braun and Yelich also had two hits. Anderson (1-2) held the Twins to five hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out five.

Mets 5, Marlins 3 Michael Conforto smashed a two-run, tie-breaking homer in the ninth to lead New York past host Miami once again, putting the Mets in position for a four-game sweep Thursday.

Miami has lost five straight games and eight of its past 10. New York's Jacob deGrom pitched six scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.93. The two-time reigning National League Cy Young award winner allowed four hits and no walks, striking out seven. He was in line to win the game and go to 3-0, but the Mets bullpen allowed three runs -- on a wild pitch with a .138 hitter at the plate, a hit-by-pitch to a .206 hitter and a walk to another .138 hitter.

White Sox 5, Tigers 3 Edwin Encarnacion smacked two solo home runs, and Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with the go-ahead solo shot to help host Chicago defeat Detroit in the major league debuts of both starting pitchers.

Neither right-hander factored into the decision, however. Chicago's Dane Dunning spaced three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Tigers' Casey Mize -- the No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 draft -- compiled a nearly identical line, allowing three runs on seven hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. The bullpens took it from there. Four Chicago relievers combined on 4 2/3 innings of hitless relief with one walk and four strikeouts. Evan Marshall (1-1) was the winner after striking out one in a scoreless eighth as the White Sox won their fourth straight.

Giants 7, Angels 2 Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater each homered to give host San Francisco a big lead early, and the Giants coasted past Los Angeles.

Flores hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Slater hit a two-run homer in the fourth, both off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, to stake Johnny Cueto (2-0) to an early lead. The Giants starter took it from there, taking a shutout into the sixth inning before the Angels got on the scoreboard on Anthony Rendon's two-out RBI double that knocked Cueto out of the game. Albert Pujols' RBI single later in the inning off Giants reliever Andrew Suarez got the Angels to within 5-2, but they never got closer. It marked the 2,086th RBI of Pujols' career, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for third on the all-time list behind Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,214).

Nationals at Braves, ppd. Washington's scheduled game at Atlanta was postponed due to rain. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 4.

--Field Level Media