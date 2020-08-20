Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool to begin Premier League title defence against Leeds

19, according to the fixture list released by the league on Thursday, and City will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opener on the same day. Mikel Arteta will begin his first full season in charge of Arsenal with a trip to newly promoted Fulham, while north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur host Everton in the pick of the opening weekend's fixtures.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:24 IST
Soccer-Liverpool to begin Premier League title defence against Leeds
Representative image

Liverpool will begin defending their Premier League title on Sept. 12 at Anfield, according to a fixture list for the new season, when they play newly promoted Leeds United, who return to the competition for the first time in 16 years. Manchester City and Manchester United will not participate in the competition until Sept. 19, after they were guaranteed 30 days of rest following the end of their European seasons.

City were due to open their season against Aston Villa and United against Burnley but those games will be moved. United will now kick off the season at home to Crystal Palace on Sept. 19, according to the fixture list released by the league on Thursday, and City will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opener on the same day.

Mikel Arteta will begin his first full season in charge of Arsenal with a trip to newly promoted Fulham, while north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur host Everton in the pick of the opening weekend's fixtures. Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers' opening matches are both scheduled for Sept. 14, with the Blues travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves visiting Sheffield United.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool travel to Chelsea for their second game of the season before hosting FA Cup champions Arsenal.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harbhajan not to fly to UAE with CSK squad on Friday, will join within 2 weeks

Chennai Super Kings squad is all set to leave for the UAE on Friday but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be boarding the flight due to personal reasons and instead join his team within two weeks. Harbhajan will not be trav...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that cant restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like...

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...

WB has over 2300 containment zones

West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acoording to government sources. The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020