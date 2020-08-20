Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby Africa launches series of virtual learning opportunities

Due to the success and wide acceptance in the community, Rugby Africa will continue to provide education, learning and network opportunities under the umbrella of the Rugby Africa Academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:13 IST
Rugby Africa launches series of virtual learning opportunities
In the coming weeks, Women’s Rugby Manager Maha Zaoui will organise an online plenary conference for women in rugby in Africa. Image Credit: Flickr

Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com) launched a series of virtual learning opportunities as part of a reset and readiness strategy for when rugby activities are safe and ready to resume. The webinar series started off to bridge the physical face-to-face training and education program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the success and wide acceptance in the community, Rugby Africa will continue to provide education, learning and network opportunities under the umbrella of the Rugby Africa Academy.

"The success of the virtual webinar series confirms our mission of continuous efforts of developing rugby further on the continent. Our staff, member unions and the rugby community proof their passion and commitment to be ready for the post-COVID-19 time and are ready to overcome any hurdles. I am proud of everyone involved to have resorted to the use of technology and to adapt to the current circumstances and assuring high-quality learning experiences.

Impressed with the outcome and encouraged to continue this route, we have decided to create the Rugby Africa Academy where currently all the virtual offerings are united under one umbrella," states Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa.

Over 400 participants have attended the 28 webinars organized by Rugby Africa so far. Mudiwa Mundawarara, Rugby Africa Referee Manager kicked off the virtual series with a World Rugby Referee Workshop, followed by the Trainers and Educators program organized by the Regional Training Managers Adama Bakhoum and Denver Wannies, and the Quality Assurance and Continued Development Program by the Regional Development Officers Mostafa Jelti, Johnbosco Muamba and Charles Yapo.

In the coming weeks, Women's Rugby Manager Maha Zaoui will organise an online plenary conference for women in rugby in Africa. It will be the launch of the African Women Rugby Network (AWRN) where all network members will be invited to fill the newly created network with life.

More workshops for match officials are already in the pipeline and Rugby Africa is working on the roll-out plan for the coming months covering sessions on a variety of topics such as conditioning, positioning or 7s rugby. In the future, Rugby Africa plans to set up training and education workshops dedicated to women and girls in rugby.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra CM pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...

Mali army Col. Assimi Goita says he's in charge of junta

A colonel in Malis army says hes now in charge of the West African country, declaring himself chairman of the junta that forced the democratically elected but unpopular president to resign. Col. Assimi Goita, one of the five military office...

Cygnet GSP Goes Live with its E-Invoicing Solution for businesses with turnover above 500 Crore

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Cygnet GSP has announced that it is LIVE with its e-Invoicing solution for businesses with turnover greater than 500 crores. It has generated the first IRN QR Code from the NIC Portal through t...

Indian-origin expert leads UK's major breast cancer radiotherapy study

A breast cancer therapy which requires just one shot of radiotherapy rather than the conventional weeks-long treatment holds out worldwide promise after it was found to be effective in a long-term study led by an Indian-origin cancer expert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020