Bayer Munich desperate to win treble: Serge Gnabry after club reaches Champions League final

After securing a spot in the final of the Champions League, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry said that they are going to give their all in the decider as they are 'desperate to win the treble'.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:43 IST
Serge Gnabry (Photo/ Serge Gnabry Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a spot in the final of the Champions League, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry said that they are going to give their all in the decider as they are 'desperate to win the treble'. Bayern Munich registered a 3-0 win over Lyon in the semi-final here on Thursday.

"Lyon put a lot of pressure on us and got behind our backline with their fast players. They also had some chances. We had a bit of luck at the beginning. Afterward, we got into the game well and led 2-0 at halftime. At the end, Lewy made it 3-0. Lyon were very aggressive, they wanted to win," the club's official website quoted Gnabry as saying. "You can't always defend everything. We're usually very strong at the back, upfront as well. We knew about the space behind their back five and tried to get in behind time and time again. That was the key to success, especially in the first half. We're desperate to win the treble, and we're going to give it our all on Sunday to win the final," he added.

Gnabry put Bayern Munich ahead and doubled the lead in the first half while Robert Lewandowski netted a goal in the closing stages to confirm their side's place in the final. Bayern Munich have already won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal trophy this year. In the final of the Champions League, Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint Germain on August 24.

