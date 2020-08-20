Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slater, Giants anxious as Angels throw another lefty in series finale

Slater had been out since Aug. 15 with a flexor strain in his right elbow before returning Wednesday, when he went 2 for 3 with a home run in a 7-2 win over the Angels as the DH. The Angels, who started left-hander Patrick Sandoval on Wednesday, will throw another lefty on Thursday in Jose Suarez.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:57 IST
Slater, Giants anxious as Angels throw another lefty in series finale

The San Francisco Giants will host the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night at Oracle Park, the final game of a home-and-home four-game series, happy to have Austin Slater back in the lineup. Slater had been out since Aug. 15 with a flexor strain in his right elbow before returning Wednesday, when he went 2 for 3 with a home run in a 7-2 win over the Angels as the DH.

The Angels, who started left-hander Patrick Sandoval on Wednesday, will throw another lefty on Thursday in Jose Suarez. Slater, a right-handed hitter, became the seventh player ever to homer twice in a game off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw on Aug. 8. He's hitting .444 (8 for 18) with three homers vs. left-handers this season, and is hitting .341/.453/.659 overall.

Improving against right-handers would make the Giants look at Slater as more of an every-day player instead of a platoon player. It's the transition that outfielder Mike Yastrzemski made last season. "I've always felt that I can hit both, but it's a matter of proving it," Slater said. "The track record suggests that I've struggled more against righties than lefties. I'm making a goal of setting out to prove that wrong."

Slater also has shown an ability to run the bases and play good defense, something Giants manager Gabe Kapler has noted. "He's become more dependable as an all-around player," Kapler said. "It's one of the things we've pointed to about Yaz. There aren't a lot of holes in his game.

"He's a good defender, he gets good jumps. He's taking good routes to the baseball, making high quality throws, hitting left and right. Yaz has kind of become a complete player. Slater is looking to tweak every part of his game and raise the bar for himself so that he establishes himself as a great all-around player as well." Left-hander Andrew Heaney initially was scheduled to start Thursday's game, but Suarez will get the nod instead. It'll be Suarez's first major league appearance this season. He was 2-6 with a 7.11 ERA in 19 games (15 starts) with the Angels last season.

Heaney will instead start on Friday, pushing Julio Teheran out of the rotation and into the bullpen. The Angels might see the return of shortstop Andrelton Simmons, out since July 27 with a sprained left ankle.

"He's doing really well," Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "We're getting closer. He needs a good day (Wednesday) and not have any kind of a setback in any way. He should be right on the verge." Right-hander Kevin Gausman will start for the Giants, looking for his first victory this year. He had his best start of the season on Aug. 9 against the Dodgers, giving up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings but getting a no-decision. In his most recent start, Gausman gave up three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

He is 2-3 with a 5.15 ERA in six career starts against the Angels. Mike Trout has hit Gausman well, going 7 for 17 with three home runs. Anthony Rendon is 7 for 21 with one home run against Gausman.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 casts shadow over UP monsoon session

The brief monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature began under strict COVID-19 protocols on Thursday with obituary references for its present and former members including two ministers who succumbed to coronavirus. It was a record o...

Science Says: People stoking brew that makes California burn

If you want to build a fire, you need three things Ignition, fuel and oxygen. But wildfire in California is a much more complex people-stoked witchs brew. The state burns regularly because of fierce autumn winds, invasive grasses that act a...

Facebook row: BJP MP Dubey seeks Tharoor's removal as par IT panel head; Rathore accuses Cong MP of 'undermining' committee's work

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded removal of Shashi Tharoor as the parliamentary committee on Information Technology chief while his party colleague Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress leader of undermining the panels ...

Consumer sentiments improving for diamonds; to reach pre-COVID level by 2021-22: Forevermark

Forevermark, diamond brand of De Beers Group, expects the consumer demand for diamonds to come back to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2021-2022, as the consumer sentiment is now improving globally, including in India. The first half of the year was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020