Washington being cautious with DE Young (hip flexor)

The Washington Football Team plans to exercise caution with rookie defensive end Chase Young, who is nursing a hip flexor injury. Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, spent the majority of Wednesday's practice as an observer.

"That was more caution than it was anything else," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "He's got a little bit of a hip flexor there and we want to be smart. We don't want to work him down because the next thing you know he's missing four or five days. We're just trying to be smart about that." Young, who inked a four-year, $34.56 million deal with a $22.697 million signing bonus, registered 16.5 sacks last season at Ohio State. The 21-year-old recorded 30.5 sacks in three seasons with the Buckeyes.

--Field Level Media