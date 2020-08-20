Left Menu
The Houston Astros placed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain.

Astros place 3B Bregman (hamstring) on injured list

The Houston Astros placed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain. Manager Dusty Baker said prior to Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver that Bregman would return to Houston for an MRI.

Bregman left Wednesday's 13-6 win over the Rockies in the fourth inning. After drilling a leadoff double into the right field corner, he came up lame as he approached first base. He limped to second before exiting the game. "I'm just disappointed," Bregman said afterward, per the Houston Chronicle. "I want to be out there every day playing with my guys. I was starting to feel pretty damn good. I think right now, just go with it day to day and see how it feels tomorrow."

The two-time All-Star is batting .272 with four homers, nine doubles and 14 RBIs through 24 games this season. Bregman, 26, was the runner-up in the 2019 American League Most Valuable Player voting after batting .296 with 41 homers, 112 RBIs and a league-leading 119 walks in 156 games.

--Field Level Media

