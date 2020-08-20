India hockey player Surender readmitted to hosptal after developing swelling on left arm

Indian hockey team defender Surender Kumar was on Thursday readmitted in a Bengaluru hospital this evening after he developed a swelling on his left arm, just a few days after recovering from COVID-19. Surender alongwith five other India players -- skipper Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and striker Mandeep Singh -- were on Monday discharged from SS Sparsh Multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from the contagious disease.

But after Surender informed the doctors about the swelling on his arm, he was re-admitted to the same hospital as a precautionary measure. "He has been shifted this evening. During regular online check-up, Surender informed the doctors that he has developed a swelling on left arm. So as a precautionay measure he has been shifted to the same hospital," a source in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) told PTI. "He is completely fine. He doesn't have ay COVID symptoms but as a precautionary measure he will undergo all necesary tests to find out if it is related to COVID or not." Surender alongwith the other players were placed under quarantine at its Bengaluru centre after being discharged from the hospital on Monday. "All the six players are housed in the ground floor of the hostel, where other members of the camp have no access," SAI had said on Monday.

The six players had returned positive for the virus between August 10 and 12. Mandeep, who was asymptomatic, was the first to be shifted to the hospital by the SAI after a dip in his blood oxygen level. Later, Manpreet, Surender and three other players were also moved to the same hospital as a precautionary measure.

Currently, 33 male and 24 female players are in Bengaluru for the camp. The light intensity national camp is expected to continue till September 30..