Canadiens' Gallagher suffers broken jaw

The Canadiens said Gallagher will require surgery that will cause him to leave the Toronto 'bubble.' Philadelphia's Matt Niskanen, who delivered the hit to Gallagher in Wednesday's contest, was suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 07:00 IST
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will miss the rest of the first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers after being diagnosed with a broken jaw on Thursday. The Canadiens said Gallagher will require surgery that will cause him to leave the Toronto 'bubble.'

Philadelphia's Matt Niskanen, who delivered the hit to Gallagher in Wednesday's contest, was suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking. The Department of Player Safety released a video of the hit and said it ruled that discipline was necessary due to the "force of the blow and the fact the original intent was to deliver a forceful stick foul to the upper body of an opponent."

Gallagher underwent a CT scan on his jaw on Thursday afternoon, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported. Gallagher, 28, was injured after the cross-checked near the chin by Niskanen in the third period of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday in Toronto.

Gallagher was bleeding from his mouth and reportedly lost some teeth following the hit by Niskanen, who was not whistled for a penalty. The Flyers hold a 3-2 edge in the series.

Gallagher, who shared the team lead in goals (22) with Tomas Tatar in the regular season, scored for the first time in the playoffs in Montreal's 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Niskanen, 33, has yet to record a point but sports a plus-2 rating in eight games this postseason.

--Field Level Media

