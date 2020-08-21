Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis, Lakers bounce back, blitz Blazers

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers played to their credentials as the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, earning a 111-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round series near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 09:11 IST
Davis, Lakers bounce back, blitz Blazers

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers played to their credentials as the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, earning a 111-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round series near Orlando. LeBron James added a modest 10 points with six rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes as the Lakers rebounded from a 100-93 defeat to the eighth-seeded Blazers in Game 1.

It was the Lakers' first victory in the playoffs since Game 3 of the 2012 Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unlike Tuesday, when the Lakers trailed by 11 after one quarter, they led by as many as nine points in the opening 12 minutes Thursday and were up by as many as 17 in the first half. The advantage reached 32 late in the third quarter as the Lakers jumped on top 88-56.

Blazers guard Damian Lillard was held to 18 points while CJ McCollum added 13. Portland was limited to 40 percent shooting from the field and 27.6 percent (8 of 29) from 3-point range. Lillard, who left the game with a dislocated left index finger late in the third quarter, had his lowest scoring game since the NBA's restart late last month. He scored at least 34 points in each of his previous five games, including a 61-point effort on Aug. 11 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Davis took charge early in Game 2, scoring 21 points by halftime and reaching 31 through three quarters. He did not play in the fourth. Davis was 13 of 21 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. In Game 1, he had 28 points on 8-of-24 shooting and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. The victory came as James took more of a background role one game after he amassed 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists. The 10 points Thursday marked his lowest scoring playoff game since he had seven points for the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 for the Lakers while JR Smith had 11 and JaVale McGee added 10. Los Angeles shot 47.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent (14 of 38) from 3-point range. The Lakers had a 50-41 rebounding advantage and forced Portland into 17 turnovers.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

Asian shares were higher Friday on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remained about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. The rise in regional benchmarks echoed the gains on Wall Street, which were led ...

Lessor BOC Aviation says airline clients repaying delayed rentals

Most of BOC Aviations BOCA airline clients have resumed rental payments, a sign of cautious optimism, after deferring payments when the pandemic struck this year, the Asian lessors top executive told Reuters in an interview.BOCA has complet...

Alabama restarts prep football in test of virus precautions

Its mostly quiet in the Alabama farming community of Thorsby aside from trucks and trains that rumble through bound for someplace larger. Remembering directions to the towns football stadium isnt hard there arent that many roads to take ...

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020