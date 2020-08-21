Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers rip Blazers to even series

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers played to their credentials as the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, earning a 111-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round series near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 09:50 IST
NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers rip Blazers to even series

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers played to their credentials as the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, earning a 111-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round series near Orlando. LeBron James added a modest 10 points with six rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes as the Lakers rebounded from a 100-93 defeat to the eighth-seeded Blazers in Game 1. It was his lowest point total in a playoff game since he had seven points for the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers earned their first victory in the playoffs since Game 3 of the 2012 Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Blazers guard Damian Lillard was held to 18 points while CJ McCollum added 13. Portland was limited to 40 percent shooting from the field and 27.6 percent (8 of 29) from 3-point range.

Milwaukee Bucks 111 - Orlando Magic 96 Top-seeded Milwaukee held eighth-seeded Orlando to three first-quarter field goals en route to a double-digit lead, then rode Giannis Antetokounmpo's 28 points and game-high 20 rebounds to even their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series at one game apiece.

Nikola Vucevic went for a game-high 32 points, but no other member of the Magic topped 12 as Milwaukee avenged a poor defensive effort in a 122-110 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday. Brook Lopez chipped in with 20 points, while Pat Connaughton added 15, Eric Bledsoe had 13 to complement a game-high seven assists and Donte DiVincenzo 11 for the Bucks, who outshot the Magic 47.2 percent to 34.8 percent.

Miami Heat 109 - Indiana Pacers 100 Duncan Robinson tied a franchise postseason record with seven 3-pointers in just his second career playoff game, helping Miami take a 2-0 lead in its first-round Eastern Conference series against Indiana.

Robinson finished with a game-high 24 points, Goran Dragic added 20 and Jimmy Butler had 18 in a balanced attack that allowed the fifth-seeded Heat to successfully follow up on their 113-101 triumph in the series opener. The Heat never trailed in the second half. Victor Oladipo, playing two days after suffering an eye injury that required brief hospitalization, led the fourth-seeded Pacers with 22 points. Myles Turner and Malcom Brogdon added 17 apiece.

Houston Rockets 111 - Oklahoma City Thunder 98 James Harden had 21 points and nine assists to power Houston past Oklahoma City for a 2-0 series lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Houston, which hit 19 3-pointers and had seven players in double figure, scored 17 straight points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to win again without Russell Westbrook. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Chris Paul shot just 6 of 15 from the floor and scored 14 points.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

Asian shares were higher Friday on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remained about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. The rise in regional benchmarks echoed the gains on Wall Street, which were led ...

Lessor BOC Aviation says airline clients repaying delayed rentals

Most of BOC Aviations BOCA airline clients have resumed rental payments, a sign of cautious optimism, after deferring payments when the pandemic struck this year, the Asian lessors top executive told Reuters in an interview.BOCA has complet...

Alabama restarts prep football in test of virus precautions

Its mostly quiet in the Alabama farming community of Thorsby aside from trucks and trains that rumble through bound for someplace larger. Remembering directions to the towns football stadium isnt hard there arent that many roads to take ...

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020