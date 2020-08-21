Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angels' Heaney looks to shut down league-leading A's

Andrew Heaney will be on the mound to start for the Los Angeles Angels Friday night in the series opener against the Athletics in Oakland, taking a "glass is half-full" mentality into the game. In that Opening Day start against Oakland, Heaney got a no-decision after allowing one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:50 IST
Angels' Heaney looks to shut down league-leading A's
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Andrew Heaney will be on the mound to start for the Los Angeles Angels Friday night in the series opener against the Athletics in Oakland, taking a "glass is half-full" mentality into the game. Heaney (1-1, 4.74 ERA) was the Angels starter on Opening Day but things have not gone well for the left-hander or the club in his starts. The Angels are 1-4 in Heaney's five starts, including a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers his most recent time out.

But Heaney said something might have clicked for him in that start. He gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in the first three innings. But he managed to pitch into the sixth inning, and gave up no runs, no hits and one walk in his final 2 2/3 innings. "I think the last three innings I started to kind of find a little bit of rhythm," Heaney said. "Definitely did some things better that I hadn't done in the last couple (appearances). But still, I want to win games. I don't want moral victories."

It wouldn't hurt if Heaney got some support, not so much from the Angels offense, but rather, the Angels bullpen. In his five starts, Heaney has allowed 13 runs while the bullpen has surrendered 20 runs. Heaney, though, could help the bullpen by pitching deeper into games -- he's averaging just under five innings per start. In that Opening Day start against Oakland, Heaney got a no-decision after allowing one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked none in one of his better performances of the season.

That game, like Friday's, will be in Oakland, where the A's have been very good, not just this season, but for the past few. Going back to the beginning of the 2018 season, only the New York Yankees and Houston Astros have better home records in the American League. The A's, owners of the best record in the American League, are 11-3 this season at RingCentral Coliseum.

"I think it's just more the routine at home," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We started out at Summer Camp here and had our first few games here. Then you go on the road and it's a little different feeling. We're going have a stretch pretty soon when we play a lot of games at home. That's going to be an important stretch. But I just think we feel pretty comfortable here." Right-hander Mike Fiers (2-1, 5.96) will start Friday for the A's, making his sixth start of the year and third against the Angels. In the first two, Fiers got a no-decision and a loss, giving up nine runs on 14 hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings.

He suffered his only loss of the season in his most recent start against the Angels, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings on Aug. 11. Anthony Rendon, Brian Goodwin and Jason Castro each homered off Fiers in that game. Fiers has allowed seven home runs in all, second most in the American League (Detroit's Matthew Boyd has allowed eight).

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Crawley shines again with half-century in third test v Pakistan

Zak Crawley struck a second successive half-century as England made a positive start to the third and final test against Pakistan, reaching 91 for two at lunch on the first day at the Rose Bowl on Friday.Crawley took 80 balls to reach his m...

West Nile virus outbreak kills two in southern Spain

The death toll in an outbreak of West Nile virus in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia has risen to two, after an 85-year old woman died in hospital, the regional health service said on Friday. Twenty-five people in Seville province h...

EU, Britain trade blame after scant progress towards post-Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, and their chief negotiators blamed each other for the stalemate as time ticks down to an end-of-year deadline.Those who were hoping for neg...

Warner Media to investigate 'Justice League' production following 'toxic work environment' claim

American actor Ray Fisher on Thursday local time has announced that Warner Media has launched an investigation into the production of Justice League. The move has been made after Fishers repeated claims, alleging the toxic and abusive work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020