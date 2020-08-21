Left Menu
Man United says Harry Maguire cooperating after arrest

The three men were placed under arrest after attacking the officers outside the police station, police said, without naming Maguire. United's players are on their offseason break after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals last weekend. Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million).

Man United says Harry Maguire cooperating after arrest
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is "fully cooperating" with Greek authorities, the English club said Friday, following reports he has been arrested after an incident on the island of Mykonos. United said it was "aware of an alleged incident" involving the England center back on Thursday and has made contact with him.

Local police said three British nationals face charges of verbally abusing and using physical violence against police after officers were called to an incident in Mykonos involving two groups of people. The three men were placed under arrest after attacking the officers outside the police station, police said, without naming Maguire.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals last weekend. Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million).

