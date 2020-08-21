Left Menu
Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while ace sprinter Dutee Chand will receive Arjuna Award on August 29 at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:05 IST
Rohit Sharma among 5 Khel Ratna recipients, Dutee Chand among 27 Arjuna Award recipients
Rohit Sharma and Dutee Chand. Image Credit: ANI

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while ace sprinter Dutee Chand will receive Arjuna Award on August 29 at the National Sports Awards ceremony. Apart from Rohit, Mariyappan T. (Para Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) will also be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Shutler Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, cricketer Ishant Sharma and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with Arjuna Award. Among other athletes, who will receive Arjuna Award are: Atanu Das (archery), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Bograhain (boxing), Deepti Sharma (cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (football), Aditi Ashok (golf), Akashdeep Singh and Deepika (hockey), Deepak (kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (kho kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (rowing), and Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (table tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Divya Kakran and Rahul Aware (Wresting), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep (para athletics) and Manish Narwal (Para shooting)

Also, Dharmendra Tiwary (archery), Purushotham Rai (athletics), Shiv Singh ( boxing), Romesh Pathania ( hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (para powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (tennis), and Om Parkash Dahiya (wrestling) will receive Dronacharya Lifetime award. Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), and Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton) will be conferred with Dronacharya Award in the regular category.

Dhyan Chand Award list: Panjab University, Chandigarh will be presented by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function through the virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on 29th August 2020. (ANI)

