Sanjay Manjrekar hails 'fantastic player' Mohammad Nabi after Zouks' win

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on "fantastic player" Mohammad Nabi for his all-round performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday. Nabi's spectacular performance first with the ball and then with the bat enabled St Lucia Zouks to a win over Barbados Tridents by seven wickets in a rain-affected match.

"What a fantastic player Nabi is! 4 overs 19 runs & 1 wicket & then with the bat, launches an assault on of the the worlds best T20 bowler to win the 5 over shortened game," Manjrekar tweeted. Zouks were at 131/7 in 18.1 overs when rain interrupted play and forced the end of first innings. Johnson Charles (35) and skipper Jason Holder (27) contributed major runs for the side.

The revised target of 47 runs in five overs was set for Zouks by DLS method. The side comfortably chased the total in 4.1 overs thanks to Andre Fletcher 16* off seven balls and Mohammad Nabi's 15 runs in six balls.