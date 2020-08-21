Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Manjrekar hails 'fantastic player' Mohammad Nabi after Zouks' win

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on "fantastic player" Mohammad Nabi for his all-round performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:13 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar hails 'fantastic player' Mohammad Nabi after Zouks' win
Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on "fantastic player" Mohammad Nabi for his all-round performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday. Nabi's spectacular performance first with the ball and then with the bat enabled St Lucia Zouks to a win over Barbados Tridents by seven wickets in a rain-affected match.

"What a fantastic player Nabi is! 4 overs 19 runs & 1 wicket & then with the bat, launches an assault on of the the worlds best T20 bowler to win the 5 over shortened game," Manjrekar tweeted. Zouks were at 131/7 in 18.1 overs when rain interrupted play and forced the end of first innings. Johnson Charles (35) and skipper Jason Holder (27) contributed major runs for the side.

The revised target of 47 runs in five overs was set for Zouks by DLS method. The side comfortably chased the total in 4.1 overs thanks to Andre Fletcher 16* off seven balls and Mohammad Nabi's 15 runs in six balls.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Peace envoy, ex-Sen. George Mitchell diagnosed with leukemia

Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell of Maine, a famed peace envoy in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, is starting treatment for leukemia at a Boston hospital on Friday, a day after his 87th birthday. The Portland Press Herald obtained an email o...

Brazil fires top parks official in latest environmental reshuffle

The head of Brazils national parks service has been removed, according to the official government gazette on Friday, in the latest management change under the right-wing government, which has sought to weaken environmental protections. The ...

Congregational prayers offered in major mosques, shrines in Kashmir first time since lockdown

Congregational prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines in Kashmir on Friday for the first time since the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crises was imposed in March, officials said. The Friday congregational prayers we...

Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The iconic singer is undergoing treatment at Chennais MGM Healthcare f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020