Maguire 'fully co-operating' with Greek authorities: Manchester United issue statement after 'alleged incident'

Manchester United has said that the club's Harry Maguire is "fully co-operating" with the Greek authorities after an alleged incident that led to the player's arrest.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:21 IST
Manchester United's Harry Maguire (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United has said that the club's Harry Maguire is "fully cooperating" with the Greek authorities after an alleged incident that led to the player's arrest. Maguire had been embroiled in an altercation while away with his partner and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos, Goal.com reported on Friday, citing reports in Greece media. It added that the club's captain was involved in a fight which led to an arrest.

In a statement, Manchester United said that they are aware of the incident and contact has been made with Maguire. "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment," Goal.com quoted the club's statement.

