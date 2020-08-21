Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satwik says Arjuna Award will fuel Olympic dream, Chirag terms it 'silver lining'

Set to be conferred with the Arjuna Award, Indian men's doubles player Chirag Shetty on Friday termed it a "silver lining" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said the recognition will fuel their Olympic dreams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:38 IST
Satwik says Arjuna Award will fuel Olympic dream, Chirag terms it 'silver lining'

Set to be conferred with the Arjuna Award, Indian men's doubles player Chirag Shetty on Friday termed it a "silver lining" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said the recognition will fuel their Olympic dreams. Front-runners to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Chirag and Satwik were on Friday confirmed for the award by the sports ministry after being recommended by the selection committee, headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma.

For the first time, six people will be conferred with the national award in badminton. Besides Chirag and Satwik, coach Gaurav Khanna, who has been the reason behind the meteoric rise of Indian para-badminton, has been chosen for the Dronacharya Award (regular category). Also Pradeep Gandhe, Trupti Murgunde and Satyaprakash Tiwari will be given the Dhyan Chand Award. Gandhe, a double-bronze medallist in the 1982 Asian Games, was recognised for his contribution as a player, coach and BAI official, while Trupti is a former national champion and a South Asian Games gold medallists in 2004 and 2006. "I see it as a silver lining in these tough times. It'll definitely motivate us to win big and work harder to bring back more laurels for the country. Also I think it couldn't have come at a better time," Chirag told PTI.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai and Satwik had a successful 2019, when the duo won a maiden Super 500 title at Thailand Open and then reached the finals of the French Open Super 750 event. Their consistent show was rewarded with a world No. 10 spot. The reticent Satwik said it will motivate them to win an Olympic medal next year.

"The feeling is sinking in now. It is a proud moment for me. It is extra special as it is my first award. "We were losing motivation after everything was shut due to the pandemic, but this award has provided a big motivation to work towards our goal of earning a medal at Olympics," the 20-year-old said from Amalapuram in Andhra. Satwik said he was pleasantly surprised when he heard the good news.

"I was at the terrace of my house when I got a call from a journalist on Tuesday. He congratulated me but I had no clue as to why. "So, I asked him, for what? He said for the award. I asked again, for what? It was then that I realised I have been recommended. I was shocked and surprised at the same time," Satwik said. The awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the pandemic..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus motorcyclists hold protest ride over police curbs

Thousands of motorcyclists staged simultaneous rides through cities and towns in Cyprus on Friday to protest a police decree that they claim infringes on their constitutional right to unfettered mobility. Motorcyclists gathered in Nicosia, ...

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI

Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director MD of the State Bank of India SBI, according to a Personnel Ministry orderBhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBIHe has been appointed as the MD up ...

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020