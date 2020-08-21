Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal

Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:50 IST
Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal
Sydney Thunder logo. Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The off-spinning all-rounder joins Thunder after five seasons at the Sydney Sixers, where she claimed 40 wickets and scored 157 runs.

"I've had five great seasons at the Sixers but I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to show off my bowling and batting at Thunder," said Smith in an official statement. Smith said she is excited to continue to develop her game under Head Coach Trevor Griffin.

"I've heard great things about his coaching style so I'm really looking forward to working with him," said the off-spinning all-rounder. Smith was a key member of the Sixers side that won successive WBBL titles.

"She's a real competitor in the field and has great control with her off-spin which is something that we need in our side," said coach Griffin. The WBBL is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in their opening match of the tournament on October 17. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus motorcyclists hold protest ride over police curbs

Thousands of motorcyclists staged simultaneous rides through cities and towns in Cyprus on Friday to protest a police decree that they claim infringes on their constitutional right to unfettered mobility. Motorcyclists gathered in Nicosia, ...

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI

Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director MD of the State Bank of India SBI, according to a Personnel Ministry orderBhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBIHe has been appointed as the MD up ...

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020