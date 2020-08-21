Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal

Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The off-spinning all-rounder joins Thunder after five seasons at the Sydney Sixers, where she claimed 40 wickets and scored 157 runs.

"I've had five great seasons at the Sixers but I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to show off my bowling and batting at Thunder," said Smith in an official statement. Smith said she is excited to continue to develop her game under Head Coach Trevor Griffin.

"I've heard great things about his coaching style so I'm really looking forward to working with him," said the off-spinning all-rounder. Smith was a key member of the Sixers side that won successive WBBL titles.

"She's a real competitor in the field and has great control with her off-spin which is something that we need in our side," said coach Griffin. The WBBL is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in their opening match of the tournament on October 17. (ANI)