Aditya Verma urges BCCI to consider board member for ICC top post

Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma has made an appeal to members of apex council of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) to consider a BCCI's member for the International Cricket Council's chairman post. "My humble request to all respected members of Apex Council of BCCI, why not you are considering someone for the post of Chairman of ICC from the BCCI. BCCI has good Cricket administrators who do good work during his tenure in the BCCI or his State Cricket Associations," said Verma in a letter.

"At present, they are in a cooling (off) period in the light of the order of the highest court (Supreme Court) of the country," he added. On July 1, Shashank Manohar had stepped down after two, two-year tenures with the ICC. Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja has taken the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected.

Verma named Jyoti Raje Sindhia, Anirudh Chaudhary, Rajiv Shukla, and Amitabh Chaudhary, which according to the CAB secretary can be considered by the apex body for the post. "In spite of that, Mr N. Srinivasan the former boss of ICC, BCCI and TNCA automatically can be a suitable candidate for the ICC but unfortunately the application of BCCI for the modification is still pending in the Supreme Court for the consideration that's why Srinivasan name can't be clear from the BCCI," Verma said.

"In the tenure of the last chairman of ICC, BCCI lost huge money because the relationship between ICC and BCCI was not very good. If BCCI is giving lots of revenue to other cricket boards through media rights then why not BCCI occupied the Chairman Post of ICC," he added. (ANI)