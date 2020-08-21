TN CM lauds Khel Ratna winner Mariyappan Thangavelu
"Greetings to our son of the soil," Palniswami said in a brief tweet in Tamil, which was accompanied by the athlete posing with his medal. The Union Sports Ministry had on Friday selected star cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Mariyappan Thangavelu, TT player Manika Batra, and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal for the Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour, for this year.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday greeted paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, one of the five Khel Ratna picks for this year. "Greetings to our son of the soil," Palniswami said in a brief tweet in Tamil, which was accompanied by the athlete posing with his medal.
The Union Sports Ministry had on Friday selected star cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Mariyappan Thangavelu, TT player Manika Batra, and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal for the Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour, for this year. PMK Youth Wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, greeted all the sportspersons selected for Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards and described the honour for Thangavelu as "deserving." He recalled the humble background of the athlete and pointed out he scaled great heights in Rio 2016 Paralympics games where he bagged gold in high jump.
BJP state unit president L Murugan also greeted Thangavelu..
ALSO READ
TT player Manika Batra and Paralympic gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu also recommended for Khel Ratna by awards selection committee.
Rohit Sharma among 5 Khel Ratna recipients, Dutee Chand among 27 Arjuna Award recipients
TN CM lauds Khel Ratna winner Mariyappan Thangavelu Eds: Adds CM's quotes
Rohit Sharma looks forward to meeting Dhoni on 'September 19 at the toss'
Cricketer Rohit Sharma and wrestler Vinesh Phogat among four sportspersons picked for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by awards selection committee.