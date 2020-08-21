Left Menu
Reports: Yankees acquire reliever Russ from Phillies

Hale, 32, allowed two runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings with the Yankees this season.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:33 IST
The New York Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Addison Russ from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, multiple outlets reported. The Phillies received veteran right-hander David Hale in exchange. Hale was designated for assignment earlier this week to make room for closer Aroldis Chapman's return from the injured list.

Russ, 25, has averaged 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three seasons in the minors. Drafted in the 19th round by Philadelphia in 2017, he is 15-10 with a 2.48 ERA in 126 appearances out of the bullpen. Russ spent the entire 2019 season at Double-A Reading, posting a 5-6 record with a 2.54 ERA and 22 saves over 55 appearances. He struck out 81 batters and walked 20 in 56 2/3 innings.

Russ will report to the Yankees' alternate training site, per the reports. Hale, 32, allowed two runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings with the Yankees this season.

He owns a 13-10 career record with three saves and a 4.23 ERA in 95 games (20 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2013-14), Colorado Rockies (2015-16), Minnesota Twins (2018) and Yankees (2018-20). --Field Level Media

