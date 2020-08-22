Rays RHP Chirinos to have Tommy John surgery

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, manager Kevin Cash confirmed Friday. Cash also noted that Chirinos will miss the 2021 season as well.

"(It's) very unfortunate for us, for Yonny," Cash told reporters. "You just really feel for the guy. But he's got the best trainers as far as we're concerned, rehab, to get him back and get him right. He's going to miss some time. It's pretty standard what the Tommy John procedure entails." Chirinos, 26, allowed two runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings of a no-decision against Toronto on Sunday.

He registered a 2.38 ERA in three starts without recording a decision this season. Chirinos sports a 14-10 record with a 3.65 ERA in 47 career appearances (28 starts) with the Rays.

Chirinos becomes the second Tampa Bay pitcher that was lost for the season, joining left-hander Brendan McKay, who had shoulder surgery Wednesday.