Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royals C Perez placed on IL with vision issues

The Kansas City Royals placed star catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day injured list Friday due to vision problems. The six-time All-Star has missed the ensuing two games as the vision troubles continued. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said the eye doctors have indicated there is minimal long-term risk for Perez, who also tested positive for COVID-19 in early July.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 03:46 IST
Royals C Perez placed on IL with vision issues

The Kansas City Royals placed star catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day injured list Friday due to vision problems. Perez awoke with visions problems on Sunday in Minnesota and was examined by a Minneapolis eye doctor the following day. The doctor found Perez has a fluid-filled particle in his left eye that will eventually dissolve.

The diagnosis was confirmed by a Kansas City eye specialist on Tuesday. Perez started Monday's game against the Twins but had to exit in the sixth inning. The six-time All-Star has missed the ensuing two games as the vision troubles continued.

Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said the eye doctors have indicated there is minimal long-term risk for Perez, who also tested positive for COVID-19 in early July. The 30-year-old Perez is batting .307 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 22 games.

Matheny said Cam Gallagher (3-for-10) will serve as the No. 1 catcher while Perez is sidelined. Meibrys Viloria (0-for-5) will be the backup. "Cam is an excellent receiver," Matheny said. "He handles the games well. And as you've seen, he has given us some really good at-bats as well.

"It's tough to take someone like Salvy out of the lineup. He's our best hitter right now. But we need other guys to step up right now." The Royals also activated left-hander Randy Rosario (arm soreness) from the injured list. Rosario has a 4.83 career ERA in 65 relief appearances with the Minnesota Twins (2017), Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and Royals (2019).

Kansas City opens a three-game series against the visiting Twins on Friday. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and allies raised $70 million during Democratic convention, campaign says

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and closely allied Democratic groups raised 70 million during their four-day convention this week, Bidens election campaign said on Friday. The conventions broadcasts drew 122 million views across 15 di...

Trump loses bid to delay handover of tax returns to New York prosecutor

A U.S. judge on Friday denied President Donald Trumps request to delay letting Manhattans district attorney obtain his tax returns for a criminal investigation into his familys real estate business while Trump pursues an appeal. U.S. Distri...

Lori Loughlin apologizes for college scam as actress, husband get prison sentences

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced on Friday to respective prison terms of two months and five months for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme. Loughlin...

'The bogeyman gone': California's 'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison

A former California police officer who lived a double life as the Golden State Killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for a string of 1970s and 80s murders and rapes that were solved through the use of public genealogy websites. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020