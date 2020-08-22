Left Menu
Phillies LHP Alvarez on IL with testicular contusion

The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Jose Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Friday, one day after he was hit by a line drive in the groin area. Nothing bad." Alvarez got to his feet after he was hit and was able to throw out Gurriel at first base with an underhanded toss before leaving the game.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 04:27 IST
The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Jose Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Friday, one day after he was hit by a line drive in the groin area. Alvarez was officially diagnosed with a testicular contusion after he was hit by a 105-mph line drive Thursday afternoon off the bat of the Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Alvarez admitted that he does not wear a protective cup while pitching.

"It hit me in my private parts (and) it's a pain that's hard to describe," Alvarez told reporters after Thursday's doubleheader. "But thank God I feel much better now. Everything was good in the hospital. Nothing bad." Alvarez got to his feet after he was hit and was able to throw out Gurriel at first base with an underhanded toss before leaving the game. He ended up flying with the team to Atlanta for a series that starts Friday but he will not participate.

To replace Alvarez on the roster, the team called up left-hander JoJo Romero from their alternate training site. Alvarez, 31, has a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances this season and has been a rare effective pitcher out of the team's bullpen, which entered play Friday last in baseball with an 8.07 ERA. Alvarez has a career 3.59 ERA in eight seasons (359 games) with the Detroit Tigers (2013), Los Angeles Angels (2014-18) and Phillies.

