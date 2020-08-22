Mavs' Doncic exits game with sprained ankle

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic departed the Mavericks' Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday near Orlando after spraining his left ankle. Doncic turned the ankle with 3:58 left in the third quarter while attempting to defend Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. He couldn't put weight on the leg and hopped off the court and was examined in the locker room.

He returned at the outset of the fourth quarter but went to the bench in pain with 9:02 left and was replaced by Delon Wright. Doncic again went to the locker room, and the team confirmed he wouldn't return to the game. Doncic also injured the ankle in Game 1 of the series on Monday.

Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes before exiting, but he hit just 4 of 14 shots from the floor. --Field Level Media