Mavs' Doncic exits game with sprained ankle
He couldn't put weight on the leg and hopped off the court and was examined in the locker room. He returned at the outset of the fourth quarter but went to the bench in pain with 9:02 left and was replaced by Delon Wright.Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:03 IST
Dallas point guard Luka Doncic departed the Mavericks' Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday near Orlando after spraining his left ankle. Doncic turned the ankle with 3:58 left in the third quarter while attempting to defend Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. He couldn't put weight on the leg and hopped off the court and was examined in the locker room.
He returned at the outset of the fourth quarter but went to the bench in pain with 9:02 left and was replaced by Delon Wright. Doncic again went to the locker room, and the team confirmed he wouldn't return to the game. Doncic also injured the ankle in Game 1 of the series on Monday.
Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes before exiting, but he hit just 4 of 14 shots from the floor. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Luka Doncic
- Dallas
- Orlando
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Orlando F Jonathan Isaac has knee surgery
PREVIEW-Soccer-Orlando aim to upset Portland in MLS is Back Tournament final
Spirit of Janmashtami: JKYog and RKT Dallas celebrate Indian devotional music and dance
Orlando Bloom says relationship with Katy Perry has been roller coaster of ups and downs
Soccer-MLS condemns 'appalling' abuse against Dallas' Cannon