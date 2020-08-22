Left Menu
Cricket-Bangladesh batting coach McKenzie steps down

The former South Africa test player accepted the job in July 2018 and is credited with the team's confident white-ball batting. "Neil has informed us that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach, as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement on Friday.

Neil McKenzie has stepped down as Bangladesh's batting coach, citing the need to stay with his family amid the COVID-19 crisis, the country's cricket board said. The former South Africa test player accepted the job in July 2018 and is credited with the team's confident white-ball batting.

"He has been a much admired coach here and I wish to thank him for the work he has put in with the Bangladeshi batsmen, especially in white-ball cricket where the progress has been evident."

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in October for a three-test series.

