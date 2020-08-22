Soccer-Schlupp among Palace quartet to sign new deals

Crystal Palace full back Jeffrey Schlupp, midfielder James McArthur, centre back Martin Kelly and goalkeeper Stephen Henderson have been handed contract extensions, the English Premier League club said on Friday. Ghanaian defender Schlupp has made 97 appearances for the Eagles since his arrival from Leicester City in January 2017. However, a hip injury limited him to just 17 league appearances this past season.

"Last season was a difficult one at times due to injuries," Schlupp, 27, told the club's website. "I'm already looking forward to hitting the ground running in a few weeks' time when the season restarts." McArthur, 32, has been a mainstay in Palace's midfield the past few campaigns.

"I'm proud of what the club has achieved during my time and I'm delighted to be carrying on here," said the Scotland midfielder, who is entering his seventh season with the south London club. Kelly has made 145 appearances for Palace since his move from Liverpool in 2014, while Henderson, who signed from Nottingham Forest in 2019, is yet to make his competitive debut for Roy Hodgson's side.

Palace did not disclose the lengths of the new deals. Palace, who finished 14th in the Premier League last season, will begin their 2020-21 campaign at home against Southampton on Sept. 12.