Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

The Rockies (13-13) have lost five straight and eight of their past nine. Buehler (1-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks while delivering his first double-digit strikeout game of the season. Los Angeles chased Gray four batters after Beaty's RBI hit when Corey Seager ripped a two-run double to right field. Buehler cruised into the sixth inning when he finally ran into trouble.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 10:02 IST
Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers (20-8) have won nine of their past 10 games overall and five consecutive at home. The Rockies (13-13) have lost five straight and eight of their past nine.

Buehler (1-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks while delivering his first double-digit strikeout game of the season. It was his most strikeouts in a game since he also had 11 on Sept. 10, 2019, at Baltimore. After not having a double-digit strikeout performance all season, the Dodgers have two consecutive. Clayton Kershaw fanned 11 in a 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger continued to emerge from his slow start, collecting two hits and an RBI against the Rockies after hitting home runs in each of his two previous games. Rockies starter Jon Gray (1-3) lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Bellinger and upped the advantage to 2-0 quickly in the fourth inning. AJ Pollock led off with a double, and Matt Beaty followed with an RBI single. Los Angeles chased Gray four batters after Beaty's RBI hit when Corey Seager ripped a two-run double to right field.

Buehler cruised into the sixth inning when he finally ran into trouble. The Rockies put together three consecutive one-out singles, scoring their first run on Trevor Story's RBI hit. With two outs and two aboard in the inning, Nolan Arenado hit a deep fly ball to right field that Joc Pederson caught near the foul pole for the third out, preserving the 4-1 lead. It was Buehler's last batter of the game.

An Austin Barnes sacrifice fly boosted the Dodgers' lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Four Dodgers pitchers combined to give up just four hits while striking out 14 and walking none. Just one Dodgers batter struck out: Max Muncy in the seventh inning.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again

The early months of Joe Bidens third White House bid were marked with uneven debate performances and winding town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire. That contrast to the loquacious, eloquent young senator who first sought the presidency 33 ye...

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020