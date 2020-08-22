A's cruise past slumping Angels

Stephen Piscotty had two hits and drove in three runs, Marcus Semien homered, and the Oakland A's held on to beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Friday night. A's starter Mike Fiers (3-1) benefitted from an early lead and was able to pitch into the sixth inning for the fourth time in six starts this season. Four Oakland relievers closed it out, including Liam Hendriks, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Mark Canha added two hits and two runs for Oakland, which won its third game in a row. Los Angeles dropped its fourth in a row and its eighth in the past nine. Anthony Rendon had four hits for the Angels, David Fletcher added three hits, and Andrelton Simmons had two in his first game since July 27. Simmons had been out due to a sprained left ankle. Mike Trout hit a two-run single.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney found trouble almost immediately. Semien hit Heaney's second pitch over the fence in center for his fourth home run and a 1-0 Oakland lead. The A's weren't finished in the first, getting a two-run double from Piscotty for a 3-0 lead.

Heaney settled in after that inning, and the Angels cut their deficit to 3-1 in the fifth on Rendon's RBI single. But in the bottom of the fifth, Heaney surrendered an RBI double to Matt Olson, knocking the left-hander out of the game. Piscotty added an RBI single off Angels reliever Mike Mayers (the run charged to Heaney), putting Oakland up 5-1.

Heaney (1-2) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Fiers took the 5-1 lead into the sixth but he didn't make it out of the inning. He left the game with two on and one out. A two-run infield single by Trout off J.B. Wendelken cut the deficit to 5-3, both runs charged to Fiers.

Fiers gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He fanned three. --Field Level Media