Sports News Roundup: Clippers top Mavs, Doncic injured; Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury and more

NBA roundup: Clippers top Mavs, Doncic injured Kawhi Leonard recorded 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Las Angeles Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Friday night to grab a 2-1 lead in a Western Conference first-round playoff series near Orlando.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Clippers top Mavs, Doncic injured

Kawhi Leonard recorded 36 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Las Angeles Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Friday night to grab a 2-1 lead in a Western Conference first-round playoff series near Orlando. Dallas star Luka Doncic finished the game watching from the bench due to a sprained left ankle. Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 29 minutes, but he hit just 4 of 14 shots from the floor.

Williams says U.S. Open title would not be diminished by pullouts

Serena Williams believes the withdrawal of some of the world's top tennis players from this year's U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic will not take the shine off a potential record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her. Six of the top 10 women's players, including defending champion Bianca Andreescu and world number 1 Ash Barty, have dropped out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open, boosting Williams' chance of winning the major for the first time since 2014.

Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury

Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, the former world number one said on Friday, but she is hopeful of playing in the U.S. Open later this month. The Western & Southern Open which began this week in New York serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open -- where Clijsters, 37, received a wildcard entry.

Broncos, Lions playing early games without fans

The Denver Broncos will play their home opener and the Detroit Lions will play their first two home games without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams announced Friday. The Broncos kick off the season at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday night Sept. 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

The stadium's normal capacity is 76,125 for football. Kentucky Derby to be held without fans as COVID-19 spreads in Louisville

Organizers of the Kentucky Derby said on Friday that no fans would be allowed to attend the race on September 5 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Louisville. The race, which is usually held on the first Saturday in May, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers had planned to welcome a reduced crowd of fewer than 23,000 spectators to Churchill Downs.

Nishikori's U.S. Open hopes fade with second COVID-19 positive

Kei Nishikori's hopes of playing at the U.S. Open have faded further after the Japanese former world number four revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first positive test last week.

Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

This weekend's three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday. MLB said in a statement the games were postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Mets' organization.

MLB roundup: Tigers end 20-game skid vs. Indians

Rookie Isaac Paredes belted a grand slam to power Detroit past the host Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Friday, snapping the Tigers' 20-game losing streak between the two teams. Jonathan Schoop slugged a two-run homer among his four hits, Victor Reyes also went deep, and Jeimer Candelario had a two-run single for the Tigers.

Silver unsure Dec. 1 start date is realistic

Commissioner Adam Silver warned on Thursday night that the NBA's scheduled Dec. 1 start date for the 2020-21 season is likely to be moved back. "I'd say Dec. 1, now that we're working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me," Silver said before the NBA draft lottery on Thursday.

Murray admits to rustiness ahead of ATP return

Andy Murray says he's feeling off the pace for his return to the ATP Tour this weekend but is hoping to hit his stride ahead of the U.S Open, which begins on Aug. 31. Murray, 33, will face Frances Tiafoe in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, which began this week in New York and serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the U.S. Open.

