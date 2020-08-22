Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scherzer faces rookie Castano in Marlins-Nats twin bill

The Nationals are just 4-9 at home, and Friday's 3-2 loss to Miami in the opener of this five-game series was surely mystifying for Washington fans. Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin made just one major mistake -- a hanging sinker that Miguel Rojas crushed for a three-run homer in the second inning.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:53 IST
Scherzer faces rookie Castano in Marlins-Nats twin bill
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Marlins)

Right-hander Max Scherzer, a seven-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, will try to get his Washington Nationals back on track on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the visiting Miami Marlins. Scherzer (2-1, 3.71 ERA) is coming off perhaps his poorest performance of the season. He allowed a season-worst five runs in seven innings but he also struck out 10 batters in a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

"We won," Scherzer said matter-of-factly. "That's the most important thing." Against the Marlins, Scherzer is 13-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 22 career starts.

Miami will counter Scherzer with a rookie left-hander, Daniel Castano, who was supposed to pitch Thursday, but the game in Miami was postponed when a New York Mets player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Castano (0-1, 4.35 ERA) had never made it past Double-A prior to this season. He is far from overpowering, but the former 19th-round pick out of Baylor by the St. Louis Cardinals has shown he can mix off-speed pitches effectively.

Even so, this will be just Castano's third major league start, and his first against Washington. While neither team had announced its pitcher for Saturday's second game, the Marlins are looking better than expected overall ... and the reverse can be said about the Nationals.

Indeed, nearing the halfway point of this abbreviated season, the Nationals -- reigning World Series champions -- are not looking anything like baseball royalty. The Nationals are just 4-9 at home, and Friday's 3-2 loss to Miami in the opener of this five-game series was surely mystifying for Washington fans.

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin made just one major mistake -- a hanging sinker that Miguel Rojas crushed for a three-run homer in the second inning. Washington's offense failed to get Corbin off the hook. Other than solo homers by Trea Turner and Yan Gomes, the Nationals never got a runner past second base.

The Nationals' final seven batters went down in order, showing little fight. Meanwhile, the Marlins, who snapped their five-game losing streak, did just enough to win.

Rojas, who went 2-for-4 and is hitting .643 with two homers in 14 at-bats, hadn't played since July 26, when a total of 18 Marlins landed on the COVID-19 list. "I wanted to set the tone for the rest of the guys," Rojas said after Friday's win. "The emotions were there.

"It feels great to help the team. After almost a month out, I was nervous. I wanted to make an impact right away." Besides Rojas, the Marlins have activated two other key players for this series.

Catcher Jorge Alfaro, who had also been on the COVID-19 list, made his season debut on Friday, playing DH and going 1-for-4. Alfaro singled on the first pitch he saw but then flied out and struck out twice. Right fielder Jesus Sanchez, Miami's fifth-ranked prospect, made his major league debut on Friday and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

However, Sanchez charged in to make a stellar shoe-top catch in the bottom of the ninth, taking a hit from Asdrubal Cabrera as the Nationals came up short in their attempt to rally. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chianese strike sends Perth into A-League semi-finals

A classy goal from Joel Chianese sent Perth Glory into an A-League semi-final against defending champions Sydney FC after a 1-0 elimination final victory over Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Chianese struck in the 18th minute at Western Syd...

Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release on Amazon Prime in October

South star Suriyas much-anticipated Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru is set for a direct-to-digital release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 30. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features acto...

COVID-19: Local DJs bear the brunt during festive season in Chhattisgarh

Disc jockeys DJ in Rajnandgaon village here who used to play music at social gatherings and rent music systems are facing the brunt due to the COVID-19 spread. We are here to protest against the state government for imposing restrictions on...

Karnataka CM offers prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several devotees in the state also offered prayers at the Sri Satya Ganapathi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020