Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said India is committed to host England in February 2021 to fulfill its Future Tours Programme (FTP).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:07 IST
India committed to fulfill FTP and host England in February 2021: Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said India is committed to host England in February 2021 to fulfill its Future Tours Programme (FTP). The series will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in April.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, in a letter to the board's state associations with the subject line "Updates from BCCI", Ganguly said the planning for the senior men's team, including their tour to Australia in December, was in line with FTP commitments, while plans for the women's team and domestic cricket were still under consideration. "The senior Indian men's team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year," Ganguly said in the letter dated August 20, accessed by ESPNcricinfo.

"This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April. The tours of the senior Indian women's teams are also under discussion and more details will be shared shortly," he added. According to the FTP, India were already scheduled to play Australia in December, and host England for their last five World Test Championship matches in February 2021.

However, India's tour of Australia later this year is the only confirmed bilateral series for the men's team. "All Members will be duly informed about the future course of action and suggestions will be taken before we resume domestic cricket. We are hopeful that the Covid-19 situation will improve over the next few months and we will be able to start domestic cricket in a safe and healthy environment," Ganguly wrote in the letter. (ANI)

