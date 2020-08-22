National Women's Wrestling Camp postponed due to Covid-19

The National Women's Wrestling Camp, slated to begin from September 1, 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The camp was slated to be held for 15-Olympic bound women wrestlers at SAI Lucknow centre, but now it has been postponed looking at the present scenario.

"The National Women's Wrestling Camp which was scheduled to be held from 1st Sept 2020 for 15 Olympic-bound Women Wrestlers at SAI's Lucknow Centre has been postponed. The new dates will be intimidated in due course," Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said in an official statement. When asked as to why this decision was taken, sources within the WFI told ANI: "Wrestlers weren't comfortable with joining the camp in the current circumstances that's why SAI deferred the camp on the advice of the federation."

Earlier, the WFI had confirmed that it is looking to hold the Senior National Wrestling Championship in December this year. The federation has proposed to organise the tournament in Gonda.

"We have proposed to organise Senior National Wrestling Championship in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The championship may take place from 18th to 20th December 2020," a WFI official had told ANI. (ANI)