Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji

He will never stop no matter what the situation is, and moves on in his own style." Balaji said the two-time World Cup winning former India skipper has changed the perception of leadership among captains across the world. I saw that for the first time with Dhoni." Balaji said Dhoni's leadership and batting styles were totally different.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:33 IST
Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji
The Dhoni-led CSK underwent a short camp here before leaving for the UAE for the upcoming IPL. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to "remain detached" despite constant scrutiny and speculations around his career. Moments after announcing his international retirement on Instagram on August 15, Dhoni walked up to the former India pacer, discussed a few things and left. But Balaji remained oblivious to Indian cricket's biggest story of the day.

"After practice gets over, I normally talk a lot to Dhoni about the wicket, about practising and playing conditions. That day, I finished practice and I went inside. I did not realise that he had already put his retirement message at 7:29 pm. "So, after posting the message, Dhoni walked up to me as usual and he casually told me that he had asked the groundsman to water the ground extra for the pitch. I said okay. And I didn't realise anything," Balaji said on Star Sports 1 Tamil show Cricket Connected - 'Aatam Thodarattum'.

The Dhoni-led CSK underwent a short camp here before leaving for the UAE for the upcoming IPL. Balaji added, "It was a huge moment in his life. But, just like that, he moved on, and that's Dhoni for you.

"Then I finally realised he announced his retirement. It took some time for me to sink at the moment. Dhoni's uniqueness is in the way he remains detached. He will never stop no matter what the situation is, and moves on in his own style." Balaji said the two-time World Cup-winning former India skipper has changed the perception of leadership among captains across the world. "From the year 2000, according to me, there's nobody like Dhoni who's had such a massive influence on not just Indian cricket but world cricket.

"I've heard about brutal hitting, hard-hitting that when someone hits the ball, it'll be difficult for a bowler or a fielder to even keep their hands on the ball. I saw that for the first time with Dhoni." Balaji said Dhoni's leadership and batting styles were totally different. "Even now if there are 20-plus runs needed to win in the last over and if I had to pick someone, it would always be Dhoni. Such massive impact he has. "His leadership and his batting styles are totally different. His leadership changed the perception of leadership among all captains.

"The way he maintains his emotion on the field, maintaining the team environment and camaraderie, leading the team successfully, only MS Dhoni could do it," he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are ardently looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic...

Haryana approves new scheme for Olympics, Paralympics-qualified athletes

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme of giving incentive amount of INR 5 lakh in advance to athletes who qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games. This decision has been taken in order to help the players in advance p...

India strikes back at China, Pakistan over Kashmir remarks, asks not to interfere in internal matter

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement of China and Pakistan and asked the countries to not interfere in matters that are internal affairs of New Delhi. Retreating its concerns over ...

Germany reports 2,000 new cases of coronavirus

Germanys disease control reported 2,034 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily national increase has topped 2,000 since the end of April. The Robert Koch Institute calls the coronavirus outbreaks very concerning. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020