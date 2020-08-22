Ravens S Thomas sent home after skirmish

Left Menu
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was not at practice Saturday following a dust-up with safety Chuck Clark on Friday. Ravens assistant head coach David Culley said it was "an organizational decision" for Thomas not to take part on Saturday. The teammates argued during Friday's practice and reportedly had to be restrained from going after each other.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:01 IST
The teammates argued during Friday's practice and reportedly had to be restrained from going after each other. Clark was back at practice on Saturday. According to CBS Sports, some of the team's veteran leaders are pushing for Thomas' release.

"It just lasted longer than it needed to for me," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice. "You're going to have these things in training camp. Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps. We're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns." Thomas, 31, recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season after signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens in March 2019.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens. -- Field Level Media

