Chiefs allowing limited number of fans to watch practice

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will practice Saturday with up to 2,000 fans in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium. And that number could go up next weekend.

The Chiefs extended the offer to season-ticket holders, requiring them to wear masks and encouraging social distancing. The team previously announced it intends to have fans at games at 22 percent of capacity, or about 16,000, inside Arrowhead Stadium when the 2020 season begins. If the experiment is successful, the team could allow up to 5,000 next weekend when the Chiefs will raise their Super Bowl championship flag.

The Kansas City organization's statement that it plans to have fans at games in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was made in conjunction with the NFL as well as Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, along with input from the city's health director and EMS medical director. Single-game tickets for the first three home games will go on sale Aug. 24. Season tickets holders will be given first priority to purchase tickets in order of tenure.

All tickets will be sold in grouped pods, with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same pod. Fans can only attend with "known guests" sitting in their purchased pod. If any tickets remain after the sale to season-ticket holders, they will be made available to residents of Jackson County, where Arrowhead Stadium is located. There is the potential for capacity limits to be adjusted as the season progresses.

Masks will be required at all times except when fans are eating or drinking. No bags can be taken into Arrowhead Stadium, while smoking, chewing tobacco and sunflower seeds will be prohibited. Cash will not be accepted for point-of-purchase sales. The Chiefs open the season on Sept. 10 when they host the Houston Texans.

