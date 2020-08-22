Left Menu
Browns CB Johnson out of hospital

He has collected 164 tackles and one interception in 51 career games (19 starts) with the Texans and Bills after being selected by Houston with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Browns signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March and were looking to him as their starting nickel back. Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson is out of the hospital after suffering a lacerated liver and his playing status is now week-to-week. He was taken to University Hospitals after being injured in practice on Wednesday and released Friday, the team announced Saturday.

Before he can return to the team facility, he must pass COVID-19 tests as required by NFL protocols. Johnson, 28, was injured when another player fell on top of him. The Browns signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March and were looking to him as their starting nickel back.

Johnson recorded 36 tackles in 16 games (one start) with the Buffalo Bills last season. --Field Level Media

