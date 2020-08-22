Left Menu
The Nationals moved the veteran to the 60-day injured list, ending his season. The condition was diagnosed after a visit with a nerve specialist, and Martinez said Strasburg will have the surgery next week. Strasburg had an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in 33 regular-season starts last season.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:30 IST
Nationals' Strasburg to have season-ending hand surgery
The condition was diagnosed after a visit with a nerve specialist, and Martinez said Strasburg will have the surgery next week. Image Credit: Flickr

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will undergo surgery to repair carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, manager Dave Martinez said Saturday. The Nationals moved the veteran to the 60-day injured list, ending his season.

The condition was diagnosed after a visit with a nerve specialist, and Martinez said Strasburg will have the surgery next week. The goal is for him to be ready to start spring training in 2021. Strasburg, 32, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals. He has an 0-1 record with a 10.80 ERA in two starts and made just 16 pitches in a start against Baltimore on Aug. 14. He was placed on the injured list the following day.

He was key to the Nationals' run through the playoffs last season. In the postseason, he produced a 5-0 record in six appearances (five starts), defeating the Houston Astros twice as the Nationals won their first World Series championship. He was named MVP of the series. Strasburg had an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in 33 regular-season starts last season. He led the National League in wins and innings (209) while striking out 251.

The three-time All-Star owns a 112-59 mark with a 3.19 ERA in 241 career starts, all with the Nationals. The San Diego State product was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. --Field Level Media

