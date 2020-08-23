Left Menu
Soccer-Prishtina's Europa League tie called off again after no-show

A Europa League qualifier between FC Prishtina and Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, postponed once after eight Prishtina players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was called off again on Saturday when the Kosovan side failed to take to the pitch.

23-08-2020
The match was due to go down as an automatic 3-0 win for Lincoln but Prishtina registered new players on loan from rival clubs under new UEFA rules for the rescheduled game. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Europa League qualifier between FC Prishtina and Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, postponed once after eight Prishtina players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was called off again on Saturday when the Kosovan side failed to take to the pitch. Lincoln tweeted a picture of their players and match officials waiting on the pitch in Gibraltar before issuing a statement saying the preliminary-round qualifier had been cancelled.

"We can confirm that UEFA cancelled today's scheduled UEFA Europa League clash between ourselves and FC Prishtina," Lincoln said in the statement https://lincolnredimpsfc.co.uk/news/club-statement--22082020. "The matter has now been referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for them to make a final decision on how the situation is resolved.

"The club waits patiently on their decision." The game was initially scheduled for last Tuesday but was postponed after eight Prishtina players tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Gibraltar.

The match was due to go down as an automatic 3-0 win for Lincoln but Prishtina registered new players on loan from rival clubs under new UEFA rules for the rescheduled game. Kosovan champions KF Drita had to forfeit their Champions League preliminary-round tie against Northern Irish club Linfield this month after two players tested positive for the virus.

