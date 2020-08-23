Left Menu
Brewers DFA Holt, recall Peterson

Holt signed with the Brewers as a free agent last offseason after spending the previous seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Holt batted a career-best .297 in 87 games for Boston last season. Holt was an All-Star for the Red Sox in 2015 when he hit .280 with two homers and 45 RBIs. Holt has a .269 career average with 23 homers and 207 RBIs in 655 games.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 00:46 IST
Milwaukee recalled infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson to fill the roster spot.

The Milwaukee Brewers designated infielder Brock Holt for assignment on Saturday. The 32-year-old is batting just .100 (3-for-30) with one RBI in 16 games.

Milwaukee recalled infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson to fill the roster spot. Holt signed with the Brewers as a free agent last offseason after spending the previous seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Holt batted a career-best .297 in 87 games for Boston last season.

Holt was an All-Star for the Red Sox in 2015 when he hit .280 with two homers and 45 RBIs. Holt has a .269 career average with 23 homers and 207 RBIs in 655 games. He also had a 24-game stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 before being traded to Boston.

Peterson, 30, has a .228 career average with 20 homers and 137 RBIs in 508 games with the San Diego Padres (2014), Atlanta Braves (2015-17), New York Yankees (2018) and Baltimore Orioles (2018-19). Last season, he hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 29 games for Baltimore.

The versatile Peterson has primarily played second base (283 games), but also has seen ample action as a left fielder (81) and third baseman (70). --Field Level Media

