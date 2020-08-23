Left Menu
Report: Bears to sign K Santos

Santos played in two games for the Bears in 2017, making 1 of 2 field goal attempts before ending the season on injured reserve (groin). Santos spent his first three seasons in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign kicker Cairo Santos to compete for the starting job, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the team will ink Santos after he clears the testing protocol for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Santos, 28, would compete with Eddy Pineiro for the job. Santos played in two games for the Bears in 2017, making 1 of 2 field goal attempts before ending the season on injured reserve (groin).

Santos spent his first three seasons in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in five games last season with the Tennessee Titans but was released after missing four field goals in an Oct. 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He's made 108 of 134 field goal attempts for his career and converted on 161 of 167 extra point attempts.

--Field Level Media

