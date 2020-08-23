Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiermaier's walk-off single in 10th lifts Rays past Jays

Red-hot third baseman Yandy Diaz, who had homered in two straight games and hit .432 (16-for-37) in his last 10, was a late scratch from the lineup after batting practice. Toronto starter Hyun-Jin Ryu made his second start against the Rays and allowed a run on three hits in five innings -- with six strikeouts and no walks -- but a 30-pitch fifth inning shortened his outing.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 07:58 IST
Kiermaier's walk-off single in 10th lifts Rays past Jays

Pinch hitter Kevin Kiermaier lined a walk-off single in the 10th inning as the Tampa Bay Rays cooled off sizzling Toronto, edging the Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Locked in a 1-1 game and with Manuel Margot placed on second base to start the bottom of the 10th, Yoshi Tsutsugo grounded out to second to advance Margot to third. Reliever Anthony Bass (1-1) intentionally walked Ji-Man Choi. Kiermaier, on the first pitch, then stroked a clean single in front of left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for the win.

Reliever Anthony Banda (1-0) induced a double play to end the top of the frame with the go-ahead runner on third. Rays opener Aaron Slegers fired four hitless innings, with five strikeouts, and would have faced the minimum 12 batters if not for a leadoff fielding error by second baseman Brandon Lowe in the top of the third.

Jose Martinez was 2-for-3 with a walk as the Rays managed just five hits. Red-hot third baseman Yandy Diaz, who had homered in two straight games and hit .432 (16-for-37) in his last 10, was a late scratch from the lineup after batting practice.

Toronto starter Hyun-Jin Ryu made his second start against the Rays and allowed a run on three hits in five innings -- with six strikeouts and no walks -- but a 30-pitch fifth inning shortened his outing. Cavan Biggio went 1-for-3 with an RBI, stolen base and two walks for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in seven games.

Ryu and Slegers cruised through four innings, but Toronto broke through against Sean Gilmartin in the fifth after the left-hander issued two walks and allowed a single to Joe Panik to load the bases with one out. Gilmartin fanned Reese McGuire, but Biggio -- the hero in Friday's 6-5 win in extra innings -- drew a walk on a full count for his 15th RBI and a 1-0 lead.

The Rays evened it 1-1 in the bottom half after a pair of singles by Willy Adames and Joey Wendle and an RBI fielder's choice by Margot. Biggio singled and stole second base against reliever Pete Fairbanks in the seventh. With two outs, Fairbanks struck out Randal Grichuk, but the pitch bounced away from catcher Mike Zunino and rolled near Toronto's dugout. Biggio tried to score all the way from second but was tagged out at home by Fairbanks following Zunino's throw.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Orioles rally late, defeat Red Sox in 10th

Pedro Severino delivered a bases-loaded single against a five-man infield to complete a two-run 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox Saturday night. The win snapped a six-game losin...

London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck in an open position

Londons famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sightThe historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to clos...

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

As more universities abandon plans to reopen and decide instead to keep classes online this fall, its leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the fu...

Cubs place 3B Bryant on IL with finger, wrist ailments

The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left ring finger sprain, as well as a sore left wrist. The Cubs did not replace Bryant on the roster immediately and had David Bote at third base f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020