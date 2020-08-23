Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray makes winning return at eerie Western and Southern Open

If Murray's game showed rust, his battling instincts remained sharp, particularly in the first set tiebreak when he trailed 5-2 before fighting back to take control. Tiafoe secured his only break to go up 5-4 in the second on the way to leveling the match but Murray, twice Western and Southern champion, broke the young American at the first opportunity in the third and closed out victory.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 08:12 IST
Tennis-Murray makes winning return at eerie Western and Southern Open

Andy Murray claimed a hardfought 7-6(6) 3-6 6-1 first-round win over American Frances Tiafoe at the Western and Southern Open on Saturday, as the ATP Tour made a jarring return from a five-month COVID-19 hiatus.

From a tournament normally played in Cincinnati but moved to New York because of the coronavirus pandemic to masked ball boys and girls, there was very little normal about the return of professional men's tennis. With no spectators allowed into the sprawling Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, matches were played in eerie silence under the shadow of the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium that will be centerstage when the U.S. Open starts on Aug. 31.

Working his way back to match fitness after undergoing a second hip surgery in January, Murray got his first tournament of 2020 off to a positive start by surviving a near two-hour, 30-minute challenge from Tiafoe to reach the second round where a sterner test awaits in fifth seed Alexander Zverev. "My goal is to come in and my hip to be feeling good," said three-times Grand Slam champion Murray.

"That's what I wanted so I don't mind how much tennis I get to play, I know that will come the practice, the more matches I get but the concern for me is my hip going to be well enough," the 33-year-old Briton added. If Murray's game showed rust, his battling instincts remained sharp, particularly in the first set tiebreak when he trailed 5-2 before fighting back to take control.

Tiafoe secured his only break to go up 5-4 in the second on the way to leveling the match but Murray, twice Western and Southern champion, broke the young American at the first opportunity in the third and closed out victory. Canadian 12th seed Denis Shapovalov showed little rust in his first tournament since February as he reeled off nine aces to dispose of 2016 champion Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3.

With the win, Shapovalov, who faced just one break point over the course of the contest, improved his head-to-head record against the Croatian to 3-1. Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic fired 19 aces to topple Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4 and set up a second-round clash with either Dan Evans or Russian 10th seed Andrey Rublev.

Women's play began with a rematch of the Shenzhen final in January and another upset as Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova toppled ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-5 7-6(6). Croatian 15th seed Donna Vekic was also a first-round casualty, falling 6-2 6-3 to twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

The tournament also lost one of its marquee names when 13th- seeded Greek Maria Sakkari dispatched Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to spoil the 16-year-old American's Western and Southern debut. After a run to the Lexington semi-finals last week Gauff was put under pressure by her Greek opponent, committing 24 unforced errors and hitting only six winners.

Amanda Anisimova eased to a 6-3 6-3 victory in an all-American clash against 11th seed Alison Riske, while seven-time Slam champion Venus Williams was another high-profile casualty as she fell to Ukrainian 16th seed Dayana Yastremska 5-7 6-2 7-5.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Orioles rally late, defeat Red Sox in 10th

Pedro Severino delivered a bases-loaded single against a five-man infield to complete a two-run 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox Saturday night. The win snapped a six-game losin...

London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck in an open position

Londons famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sightThe historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to clos...

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

As more universities abandon plans to reopen and decide instead to keep classes online this fall, its leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the fu...

Cubs place 3B Bryant on IL with finger, wrist ailments

The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left ring finger sprain, as well as a sore left wrist. The Cubs did not replace Bryant on the roster immediately and had David Bote at third base f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020