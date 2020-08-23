Duvall's hit gives Braves win over Phillies

Adam Duvall delivered a bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning to score Dansby Swanson and give the Atlanta Braves a 6-5 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. It was the 83rd last at-bat win for the Braves since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016.

The Braves loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth against reliever Brandon Workman (0-1), who gave up four hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings in his debut with Philadelphia. Duvall's sharp single to center field handed the Phillies their fifth straight loss. Mark Melancon (2-0), who failed to hold the lead in the ninth inning, managed to earn the win.

Both teams produced clutch late-inning comebacks. The Braves trailed 4-0 but cut the lead in half in the seventh on Austin Riley's fourth homer, a two-run shot off Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler.

The Braves took 5-4 lead in the eighth by scoring three runs against reliever Hector Neris. Marcell Ozuna drove in the first run with a single and Matt Adams hit the first pitch he saw from Workman for an opposite-field two-run double. Philadelphia loaded the bases in the ninth against Melancon and tied the game on Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly.

Harper gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first inning when he crushed a two-run homer, his seventh. The blast was measured at 470 feet, the second-longest home run in the major league this season, just 13 feet less than the one hit by Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees. It was the second-longest homer of Harper's career, only three feet shy of the one he belted as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2018. The Phillies added a run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by J.T. Realmuto and made it 4-0 in the seventh inning when Andrew McCutchen hit his second homer, a solo shot to left field.

Wheeler pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. He threw 105 pitches, 71 for strikes, and retired nine batters on ground balls. Atlanta starter Robbie Erlin went four innings and allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

