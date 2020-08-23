Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bellinger's HR ends it as Dodgers top Rockies

After a slow start, the reigning National League MVP has three homers in his last four games. The Dodgers took the lead in the first inning when Mookie Betts led off with a walk and Corey Seager singled through hole at short.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 10:19 IST
Bellinger's HR ends it as Dodgers top Rockies
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

Cody Bellinger hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at home Saturday night. Chris Taylor also hit a home run and Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the final out of the top of the ninth for the win as the Dodgers earned their 10th victory in their last 11 games.

Sam Hilliard hit a home run and Trevor Story had two hits for Colorado, which has lost six straight and 11 of 13. The Rockies have lost 15 of their last 16 games at Dodgers Stadium. Bellinger won it when he hit a 1-0 slider from Daniel Bard (1-2) to right for his seventh home run of the season. After a slow start, the reigning National League MVP has three homers in his last four games.

The Dodgers took the lead in the first inning when Mookie Betts led off with a walk and Corey Seager singled through hole at short. Seager got caught in a rundown trying to go to second and Betts came home with the first run of the game. Taylor hit a home run, his second, with a blast to right with one out in the second inning to increase the lead to 2-0.

Hilliard led off the third with a homer to deep right, his second of the season, off Dodgers starter Dustin May to make it 2-1. May left after five innings having allowed one run on five hits with two walks and one strikeout over 81 pitches. The rookie has not allowed more that two runs in any of his six starts. Colorado tied it in the sixth against reliever Brusdar Graterol. Story led off with a single to short, and Seager's errant throw put him on second base. Story moved to third on a groundout and scored on Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly.

Colorado took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Ryan McMahon led off with a walk and eventually scored on Blake Treinen's wild pitch. The Dodgers tied it in the bottom of the inning. Justin Turner was hit by a pitch, AJ Pollock doubled and Bellinger walked, ending Kyle Freeland's night.

Turner scored on a double-play grounder by Seager to make it 3-3. Freeland allowed three runs on four hits and fanned six in six-plus innings.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Indy 500 does its best to shine as show goes on in pandemic

The Indianapolis 500 has been stripped almost to the bone for the 104th running of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The iconic test of man and machine is too important to new owner Roger Penske to cancel in the year of the coronavirus pa...

Thane district reports 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Thane district has gone up to 1,13,884 with 1,284 more people testing positive for the disease, a health official said on Sunday. The fatality count in the district has reached 3,240 as 26 more p...

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Monster swallows monster Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounterIn a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine re...

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Mexico passes somber coronavirus milestone even as signs of hope emergeStanding in a graveyard on the outskirts of Mexico City decked out in a cowboy hat to cover his rugged features from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020